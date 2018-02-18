Teachers’ union says it can do better after report details conflicts with special needs students

B.C.’s teachers’ union is looking for ways to try and prevent special needs students from being targets of frustration from their teachers.

An annual report released by the teachers’ watchdog found special needs students are twice as likely to be the subject of reported misconduct.

Documented incidents included failing to follow individual lesson plans, rude or taunting behavior and inappropriate discipline.

“Instances of complaints and reports of teacher misconduct typically result from a reaction to student behaviour without any apparent regard to the special needs student’s particular vulnerabilities,” the report states.

“In many cases, the teacher has not read or considered the student’s Individual Education Plan before proceeding to address behaviour.”

In response, the report recommends the development of a new online course for teachers facing discipline related to an incident with a special needs student.

Speaking on CKNW’s The Jill Bennett Show, BC Teachers’ Federation (BCTF) president Glen Hansman said that while there are unique challenges to teaching kids with special needs, its incumbent on teachers to ensure all children feel safe in the classroom.

“People needing to learn how to sort of manage their own frustrations without taking it out on the students they’re working with,” he said.

“Whether an online course is the fix, or having more supports in the field, or a combination of the two, who knows? That’s worth talking about.”

Hansman said while it’s clear that teachers need to do better, the report looked at B.C.’s school system before the effects of a Supreme Court of Canada (SCoC) decision favouring teachers in their contract dispute were put in place.

“We’re hopeful that as things get better, we can start building those systems again. Because at the end of the day, kids deserve a safe, inclusive environment. We shouldn’t be seeing situations like this,” Hansman said.

The province hired thousands of teachers after the SCoC found that the province had violated teachers constitutional rights by stripping their right to bargain over class size and composition from their contracts.