Free Family Day events in Edmonton

Alberta was the first province to institute Family Day in the country. That happened in 1990 under Premier Don Getty, who said it was important for Albertans to spend more time with their families. Now there is no shortage of things to do on the popular holiday Monday that won’t cost you a ton of money.

Here’s a few suggestions:

Silver Skate Festival

Where: William Hawrelak Park

When: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

What: Holiday Monday marks the last day of the Silver Skate Festival, the longest-running winter festival in Edmonton rooted in Dutch winter traditions. Families can try a number of different activities including snowshoeing and horse-drawn sleigh rides. The festival has exploded into an extravaganza of art, culture, recreation and sports.

Swing ‘n’ Skate

Where: City Hall

When: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

What: Jive at City Hall! The Edmonton Arts Council hosts a special Family Day edition of Swing ‘n Skate. C Jam Big Band will bring the swing, Sugar Swing dancers will be teaching new steps, and free skate rentals are available.

Art Gallery of Alberta

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What: Enjoy free admission to the gallery as well as family-friendly activities.

Family Day at the Legislature

Where: Alberta Legislature Building

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What: Explore the Alberta Legislature with the Lost in the Legislature History Hunt, sing along with Michelle & Friends and watch magician Sheldon Casavant perform.

Edmonton Garrison Family Day Celebration

Where: Edmonton Garrison Fitness Centre (185 Range Rd 244, Sturgeon County)

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What: This year’s event has a Quebec Winter Carnival theme featuring a voyageur canoe, Quebecois cuisine, inflatables and some outdoor activities. Admission is free with a donation to the Edmonton Garrison Chapel’s Food Bank.

Fire and Ice Festival

Where: Lacombe Lake Park (151 McKenney Ave., St. Albert)

When: Noon to 4 p.m.

What: Hosted by St. Albert Firefighters Local 2130, families can take part in a firefighter obstacle course, a petting zoo, sleigh rides, ice carving, crafts and pond hockey with local firefighters. The event is free but firefighters are collecting donations on site to support Muscular Dystrophy programs and services. There is no parking at Lacombe Lake Park, however there is a free park-and-ride from the St. Albert Centre, 375 St. Albert Trail, St. Albert.

Outdoor Ice Rinks

Where: Free skating is available at City of Edmonton outdoor ice surfaces in Hawrelak, Jackie Parker, Victoria, Rundel and Castle Downs parks.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What: Lace up the skates with the family. Shinny players are welcome on the Hawrelak Park alternate ice surface at Shelter #2. Take a twirl on the IceWay Skating Trails, located next to the Victoria Park Oval and in Rundle Park.

Family Day Unplugged

This year, the City of Edmonton is promoting Family Day Unplugged, an initiative that encourages Edmontonians to take a break from technology and spend time with their families by playing games, making crafts, heading outdoors or watching a movie.