Vancouver councillor pitching online store to sell city-branded swag

Would you wear a Dude Chilling Park T-shirt? Drink from a mug with a print of the “A-maze-ing Laughter” statues?

One Vancouver city councillor is betting the answer is yes, and is asking council to look into creating an online store to sell Vancouver-branded merchandise.

Andrea Reimer is behind the idea, which she argues could boost civic pride and support local designers, all at no cost to the city.

The idea stemmed largely from a series of public art commissioned in 2013 for the city’s Year of Reconciliation. There was public demand for the artwork, Reimer said, but nothing was offered for sale.

Plans to move forward were spurred on by a specially-made City of Vancouver umbrella that is given only as a protocol gift to visiting dignitaries.

The umbrellas feature a brightly coloured map of downtown Vancouver on the inside, and Reimer said she’s constantly being stopped by people asking where they can get one.

“I think if I had even a dollar from every person who asked me, I would probably make more from those questions than I would from my city council salary,” Reimer said.

WATCH: New TransLink online store sells transit merchandise

TransLink recently opened its own online store selling Metro Vancouver transit-branded items, and with online retail models driving costs down, Reimer said she feels the city could be successful selling its own merchandise.

She believes the store — which would be operated by a third party — could even turn a profit, though said she believes there’s value in it even if it’s just designed to break even.

“Even if it didn’t [make a profit] and was just revenue neutral, it would be worth it to be able to get items to people that they want to have to show their pride in Vancouver,” she said.

“When visitors come, it’s a way to spread the message about Vancouver and an opportunity for local artists and designers to get their word out to the world as well.”

Reimer said items for sale could include the popular umbrellas and other branded apparel, along with items depicting things that the city has licences for, such as public art or street signs.

Council will vote on the idea Monday.