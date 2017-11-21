New TransLink merchandise lets you take the transit system home

While not nearly as iconic as the London Underground or the New York subway, TransLink is hoping you’ll want to wear the transit system.

The transportation authority opened up an online shop selling T-shirts, water bottles, mugs and even shower curtains featuring Vancouver bus routes and the SkyTrain system map.

TransLink spokesperson Jill Drews said they want people who are enthusiastic about transit to have something to take home or wear on their body.

“You’ll see the blue T for transit, you’ll see system maps, retro designs from some of our vehicles in years past,” said Drews.

Drews says some of the more common requests they’ve received from customers are for miniature models.

“People want to have a little SeaBus or a little SkyTrain at their house,” said Drews.

TransLink will even open a pop-up shop from Dec. 6 to 8 at Gilmore station. TransLink says all the money from the merchandise sales will go back into the system.

– With files from Ted Field