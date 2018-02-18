Entertainer Al Simmons loses years of homemade show props in fire

Manitoba children’s entertainer Al Simmons has lost hundreds of homemade props and show supplies after his workshop went up in flames, according to a close friend.

Heather Bishop has started a GoFundMe page for Simmons that says a blaze tore through his “Magic Workshop” earlier this month.

READ MORE: Al Simmons celebrates 45 years of entertaining

On the page, Bishop said Simmons went into the burning workshop to rescue a few “severely damaged treasures,” but that most were lost.

“His props are irreplaceable and, of course, not recognized by his insurance company for their priceless value,” Bishop’s statement reads. “We cannot replace those amazing works of art that he has brought us over the years but we can show our love by sending him the money he needs to rebuild.”

The Juno Award-winner is in his 48th year of performing in front of families using his own homemade machines and costumes.

WATCH: Al Simmons brings his hijinks to Global News