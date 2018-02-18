Kelowna Rockets bow to Edmonton Oil Kings

The Kelowna Rockets fell 3-2 to the Edmonton Oil Kings at Prospera Place Saturday night.

Rockets captain Cal Foote got the game underway early in the first period with a hard shot from the blue line.

The Oil Kings answered back later in the first frame with a power play goal from Conner McDonald, to tie the game 1-1.

In the second period, Braydyn Chizen put the Rockets back in the lead with another shot from the blue line.

Former Rockets forward Tomas Soustal scored for the Oil Kings to make it 2-2.

After a back and forth third period, the game headed into overtime.

Nothing was solved in the extra frame, but the Oil Kings came through in the shootout, to win the game 3-2.

The Rockets are back in action on Tuesday when they host the Prince George Cougars.