RCMP search for 19-year-old who vanished after attending Sun Peaks house party

RCMP and Kamloops Search and Rescue are looking for a 19-year-old man who disappeared in Sun Peaks.

Ryan Shtuka was last seen leaving a party early Saturday morning at a home on Burfield Drive. He was believed to have been heading home.

Shtuka didn’t show up to work on Saturday and has not been active on social media or his cellphone.

He was last seen wearing dark jeans, a grey-white shirt, a blue coat and a burgundy baseball cap.

He is 5’10” tall, 155 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Shtuka’s whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP.