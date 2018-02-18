Canada
February 18, 2018

RCMP asking for help finding missing Nova Scotia man

RCMP are asking for help finding Robert Cashin, 31.

RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 31-year-old man.

Robert Cashin was last seen at his home in Port Felix, N.S. on Thursday, Feb. 15.

He is described as white, approximately 5’10″and 195 pounds. Cashin has a brush cut, a brown beard and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing rubber boots, pea-green plaid coveralls and a green plaid jacket.

Police say Cashin’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information about Cashin’s whereabouts is asking to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

