RCMP asking for help finding missing Nova Scotia man
RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 31-year-old man.
Robert Cashin was last seen at his home in Port Felix, N.S. on Thursday, Feb. 15.
He is described as white, approximately 5’10″and 195 pounds. Cashin has a brush cut, a brown beard and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing rubber boots, pea-green plaid coveralls and a green plaid jacket.
Police say Cashin’s family are concerned for his well-being.
Anyone with information about Cashin’s whereabouts is asking to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
