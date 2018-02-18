RCMP asking for help finding missing Nova Scotia man

RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 31-year-old man.

Robert Cashin was last seen at his home in Port Felix, N.S. on Thursday, Feb. 15.

He is described as white, approximately 5’10″and 195 pounds. Cashin has a brush cut, a brown beard and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing rubber boots, pea-green plaid coveralls and a green plaid jacket.

Police say Cashin’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information about Cashin’s whereabouts is asking to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.