February 17, 2018 10:37 pm
Updated: February 17, 2018 10:41 pm

Massive Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un floats feature in carnival parade in Nice, France

Carnival joy filled the French Riviera town of Nice on Saturday night (February 17) as it welcomed the 134th edition of the King’s Carnival with space as its main theme, honouring French astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

Blasts of confetti fell over stands filled with smiling and cheering carnival-goers as dancers and floats made up of giant effigies animated the parade.

The theme ‘King of Space’ featured displays inspired both by fictional accounts such as those by acclaimed science-fiction writer Jules Verne, and real-life recent events that have made the news, such as the science and education mission to space led by Pesquet last year.

Giant paper-mache figures of U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, set together in a mockery of their diplomatic disputes, were one of the 17 floats that rolled through the streets.

Security remained a top concern for the carnival after 86 people were killed in July 2016 when a truck ploughed into a crowd watching Bastille Day fireworks on the Promenade des Anglais.

A perimetre was installed around the carnival and revellers queued for security checks.

Following a tradition dating back to 1294, the Nice carnival is considered to be one of the original carnival celebrations.

Over a million visitors join in the festivities every year which run until March 3.

© 2018 Reuters

