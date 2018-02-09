Sports
February 9, 2018 6:00 pm
Updated: February 9, 2018 6:28 pm

Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un impersonators spotted at Olympics opening ceremony

By National Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Two impersonators of U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un showed up in downtown Seoul on Thursday before the opening of the Olympics.

A A

It’s often said that sport, and the Olympics in particular, has the power to unite one and all.

Story continues below

But even the most optimistic believers in the Olympic spirit might have received a major shock to the system upon seeing what appeared to be U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un embracing and posing for selfies at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

However, in a blow to prospects of world peace and stability, the pair turned out to be impersonators of the quarreling heads of state.

READ MORE: Protests in Pyeongchang nothing new for Olympics in South Korea

The Trump impersonator donned the red “USA” hat and low-hanging red tie often favoured by the president at his rallies, while his partner wore the North Korean leader’s trademark slicked-back bouffant hairstyle.

According to people present at the ceremony, the pair caused quite a stir before eventually being escorted out of the premises.

“We’re getting along great,” said the Kim lookalike, according to Reuters. “We wanted to surprise everyone and bring world peace and then we’re being escorted out by security guards, which I think is really unfair.

“Doesn’t everyone want peace?”

Neither the real Trump nor the real Kim have offered comments on the efforts of their impersonators.

The rival countries did send representatives to the opening ceremonies, with U.S. vice-president Mike Pence and North Korea’s ceremonial leader Kim Yong Nam both in attendance.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Donald Trump
Kim Jong-Un
Kim Jong-Un impersonator
North Korea
Olympics opening ceremony
Pyeongchang Olympics
Pyeongchang Olympics opening ceremony
Trump impersonator
Trump Kim Jong Un Olympics
Winter Olympics
Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News