Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un impersonators spotted at Olympics opening ceremony
It’s often said that sport, and the Olympics in particular, has the power to unite one and all.
But even the most optimistic believers in the Olympic spirit might have received a major shock to the system upon seeing what appeared to be U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un embracing and posing for selfies at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
However, in a blow to prospects of world peace and stability, the pair turned out to be impersonators of the quarreling heads of state.
The Trump impersonator donned the red “USA” hat and low-hanging red tie often favoured by the president at his rallies, while his partner wore the North Korean leader’s trademark slicked-back bouffant hairstyle.
According to people present at the ceremony, the pair caused quite a stir before eventually being escorted out of the premises.
“We’re getting along great,” said the Kim lookalike, according to Reuters. “We wanted to surprise everyone and bring world peace and then we’re being escorted out by security guards, which I think is really unfair.
“Doesn’t everyone want peace?”
Neither the real Trump nor the real Kim have offered comments on the efforts of their impersonators.
The rival countries did send representatives to the opening ceremonies, with U.S. vice-president Mike Pence and North Korea’s ceremonial leader Kim Yong Nam both in attendance.
