Warm weather welcomes in Festival’s 2018 edition

Western Canada’s largest winter festival got off to a flying start Friday night and Saturday morning thanks to some ideal weather.

Thousands headed to Festival du Voyageur to take in some old favourites — like Francophone music and maple syrup candy — and some new additions — like the woodcarving challenge.

Event organizers called Friday a “good night” and said they’re pleased with ticket sales, admission and the fact that lineups were kept to a minimum.

Interpreter Steve Greyeyes said it was thanks, in large part, to warm temperatures.

“We’ve had years when it’s been 25 below and windy, and last year the whole place was a swamp,” Greyeyes said. “This year it’s pretty comfortable to be outside but it’s not melting yet.

“It’s perfect weather and it’s sunny. You can’t beat it for Festival.”

The 2017 edition of Festival du Voyageur hit a few bumps after warm conditions meant melting snow sculptures and muddy pathways. That wasn’t the case on day one or two, and the five-day forecast calls for more of the same.