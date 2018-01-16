49th annual Festival du Voyageur to roll out entertainment schedule

If a glance at the calendar isn’t enough, the breathtakingly cold Winnipeg weather should make it clear — Festival du Voyageur will soon be here.

Time to dig out your plaid shirts and tuques and sashes, organizers of western Canada’s largest winter festival will announce the event schedule and entertainment line-up for their 49th season Tuesday.

The reveal will take place in the Great Hall, at Maison du Bourgeois in Fort Gibraltar, 866 Saint-Joseph Street.

Global News will livestream the event beginning at 10:30 a.m.