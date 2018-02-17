Canada
February 17, 2018 4:48 pm

3 facing drug, weapons charges after Halifax police search

By Reporter  Global News

Police found crack cocaine and a loaded firearm after executing a search warrant on Brunswick St.

Global News/File
Drug and weapons charges have been laid against three people following a search in downtown Halifax on Saturday.

Halifax Regional Police say they found a loaded handgun and a quantity of crack cocaine after executing a search warrant in the 2500 block of Brunswick Street around 6 a.m.

Police say a 28-year-old woman is now facing weapons-related charges while two men, aged 29 and 30, are facing drug charges.

All three will appear in court at a later date.

Canada
Crime
Drug charges
Halifax
halifax police
Halifax Regional Police
HRM
HRP
weapons charges

