Crime
February 17, 2018 8:20 am

Highway 401 Eastbound lanes in Mississauga closed due to crash

By Global News

A vehicle, riddled with bullet holes, sits overturned in the Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Winston Churchill Boulevard.

Jeremy Cohn/Global News
A A

Ontario Provincial Police have closed off all lanes on the Eastbound 401 near Winston Churchill Boulevard following an overnight crash.

Officials responded to a call just after 4:15 a.m Saturday morning after a vehicle flipped onto it’s side.

The vehicle itself was riddled with bullet holes.

Those inside the vehicle were able to flee into a nearby commercial building.

No injuries have been reported.

Investigators are now trying to determine what happened.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crash
highway 401
Mississauga
Winston Churchill Boulevard

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News