Highway 401 Eastbound lanes in Mississauga closed due to crash
Ontario Provincial Police have closed off all lanes on the Eastbound 401 near Winston Churchill Boulevard following an overnight crash.
Officials responded to a call just after 4:15 a.m Saturday morning after a vehicle flipped onto it’s side.
The vehicle itself was riddled with bullet holes.
Those inside the vehicle were able to flee into a nearby commercial building.
No injuries have been reported.
Investigators are now trying to determine what happened.
