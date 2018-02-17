Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Mississauga closed due to crash

Ontario Provincial Police have closed off all lanes on the eastbound 401 near Winston Churchill Boulevard following an overnight crash.

Officials responded to a call just after 4:15 a.m Saturday morning after a vehicle flipped onto its side.

The vehicle itself was riddled with bullet holes.

Those inside the vehicle were able to flee into a nearby commercial building.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are now trying to determine what happened.