February 17, 2018 8:20 am
Updated: February 17, 2018 12:53 pm

Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Mississauga closed due to crash

A vehicle, riddled with bullet holes, sits overturned in the Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Winston Churchill Boulevard.

Jeremy Cohn/Global News
Ontario Provincial Police have closed off all lanes on the eastbound 401 near Winston Churchill Boulevard following an overnight crash.

Officials responded to a call just after 4:15 a.m Saturday morning after a vehicle flipped onto its side.

The vehicle itself was riddled with bullet holes.

Those inside the vehicle were able to flee into a nearby commercial building.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are now trying to determine what happened.

Global News