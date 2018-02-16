Charges pending after false Chestermere school shooter complaint: RCMP

Charges are pending against a youth after RCMP responded to a false potential school shooting complaint in Chestermere on Friday morning.

Chestermere RCMP were called to Chestermere Lake Middle School at about 11:15 a.m. Friday, after the school reported a student may be planning a school shooting.

“The student reported that he heard another kid say that he was going to bring a gun to school and commit an act of violence at the school,” RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters said.

Through a thorough investigation, RCMP determined the child accused of making a threat against the school did not have possession of, or access to, firearms.

“More importantly, the investigation conclusively determined the threat to conduct a school shooting was false and completely made up,” RCMP said in a release.

Police said a public mischief charge is pending against the youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Justice Act.

“False allegations of this nature are treated seriously given the resources committed to these types of situations and the potential for large-scale panic to ensue,” Peters said.

“The Chestermere RCMP would like to stress all complaints involving school violence are treated with extreme seriousness and are met with an immediate response,” Chestermere RCMP detachment commander Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz said.

“False reports of such events are not a joke and can lead to criminal consequences, as was the case today.”