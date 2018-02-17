'60s Scoop
February 17, 2018

Some Manitoba 60’s scoop survivors protest settlement

Some Manitoba survivors of the 60s Scoop are encouraging others to opt out of a settlement.

In October, the feds announced it had reached an agreement with about 20,000 survivors, who are each to receive a payout of between $25,000 and $50,000.

Coleen Rajotte, who was taken from her family when she was a baby, was disappointed to learn the law firms involved would be getting $75 million.

Rajotte said they want to negotiate for a better deal and need to get 2,000 other survivors to opt out of the settlement by May.​

 

