Two Rosthern, Sask. entrepreneurs awarded in prairie video contest

It was a perfect pairing for Lori Kobialko: an art studio and a bowling alley.

She opened Arts in the Alley Studio in Rosthern, Sask. two years ago.

Aside from the bowling alley, there is also a store front selling local goods, a pottery studio and an area to teach art classes.

“When someone does an art piece and they look at it and they’re so happy, it’s awesome,” said Kobialko.

Kobialko placed fourth in the Just Watch Me video contest, beating out more than 20 entries. Two Rosthern businesses were among the top four winners for 2018, receiving cash and business prizes.

The contest recognizes entrepreneurs with disabilities or health conditions in rural Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Kobialko has Meniere’s disease which gives her vertigo, making activities like pottery extremely challenging.

Louisa Reddekopp placed third in the video contest. She started her business Fire Moon Soap Co. in Rosthern five years ago, when she was searching for a soap for herself. She creates products such as soap, lip balm and room sprays.

“I have osteoarthritis and I have no cartilage in my knees. It’s been that way for about nine years, so it’s been increasingly hard for me to work a regular job,” said Reddekopp.

“Entrepreneurship is hard no matter where you are, if you’re in urban or in rural,” said Jessica Sandell, the entrepreneurs with disabilities program coordinator at Communities Futures Saskatchewan.

“When you’re a rural entrepreneur so many resources and the commuting times and reaching clients is so much harder, but there’s value there.”