Mailboxes targeted in apartment building break-ins: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police are advising the public after seeing an increase of break-ins to apartment buildings where mailboxes have been the target.

One of the break-ins happened at around 11:45 p.m. CT on Monday. Police have released a surveillance photo from the scene of the crime.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man and woman in the photo.

Here are some tips from police to help prevent this type of crime:

Pick-up your mail daily;

Watch for suspicious activity and report it immediately to the police; and

Direct mail that may contain credit cards or identity cards to be delivered to a post office which will require a signature for pick-up.

Anyone with helpful information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.