Avenue P homicide victim identified

The identity of the 28-year-old man who was pronounced dead Wednesday on Avenue P South has been revealed.

The sister of the deceased, Amanda Potts, has identified him as James Chaisson. She said while he didn’t always make the right decisions during his short life.

“He wasn’t just another thug as people would like to assume. He was always the first one to lend a hand, and always there for advice or just to talk,” Potts told Global News.

“My parents would like people to know he was not a hateful person that he made some wrong choices in life but he was still the same man inside. He wanted to make something of his life and now he will never get the chance to become a father or watch his nieces and nephews grow up.”

Saskatoon police have not released details on the nature of Chaisson’s death, but have ruled it a homicide.

A warrant has been issued for Brandin Cole Brick, 26, who faces a first-degree murder charge. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone who spots Brick is asked to call police immediately.