Car crashes and Olympic dreams captivated our audience this week

A video of a horrific multi-car pileup in Calgary transfixed our Alberta Facebook audience this week. There were more than 2 million views on the main video.

Another traffic incident, this time in Los Angeles, resonated with the audience during the week. A story about Justin Trudeau’s motorcade involved in an accident while in L.A. was one of the most-engaging posts of the week among Canadian news publishers.

It featured exclusive photos from Global National’s Mike Le Couteur, which were also posted to the @GlobalNational and @GlobalNews IG Stories.

Also on Instagram, this gallery of the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony engaged 1,856 users.

Plus more on the Olympic front, Canadian figure skater Eric Radford made history by becoming the world’s first openly gay gold medalist at the Winter Olympics.

Radford, 33, and skating partner Meagan Duhamel wowed the crowds with their free skate program on Feb. 12, helping to capture Canada’s first gold.

@Rad85E tweeted a photo of himself and his fiancé at Canada Olympic House with the hashtag #outandproud. “I take it seriously that I can deliver a powerful message and hopefully inspire other gay athletes,” he said.

The story alone garnered 6,000 interactions, with readers chiming in on the relevance of this athlete’s sexuality. Here’s what one of our audience members had to say:

But are Canadians interested in watching their country win?

A poll on whether or not you will be tuning in to watch the Olympics became quite the talker among our Global News audiences on social media.

And even if just about half of Canadians said that the Olympics are worth watching, a story on the subject netted nearly 7,000 shares, reactions, and comments, like this one from Dawn Abbott-Christmas, who watches with her kids for inspiration.

