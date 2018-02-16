City of Winnipeg increases impact fees by 5 per cent

Winnipeg developers and home builders are preparing to pay more for new homes as the city raised impact fees an additional five per cent.

A city spokesperson confirmed to Global News the increase took effect on Jan. 1, 2018.

The impact fee bylaw allows for increases each year “by the rate of construction inflation for the previous year as determined by the Chief Financial Officer, and that the annual increase be capped at five per cent per year.”

However, the Manitoba Home Builders Association said the industry was caught off guard and there was no public announcement made by the city.

“The City of Winnipeg did not directly notify the MHBA of the increase,” CEO and President Lanny McInnes said in a release to members.

While the bylaw allows for a maximum increase of five per cent, members worry there was no rationale given by the city as to how it arrived at that specific increase this year. There is also concern the city will always increase fees by the maximum.

City Council approved the controversial impact fees in 2016 and they took effect on new homes as of May 1, 2017.

The initial rate was $54.73 per square metre. With the five per cent increase that raises it to $57.47 per square metre.

On Nov. 30, 2017, the MHBA and the Urban Development Institute (UDI) Manitoba Chapter filed affidavits with the Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench for the review of the Impact Fee By-law.