February 16, 2018 10:10 am
Updated: February 16, 2018 10:12 am

Hedley’s management drops band amid sexual misconduct allegations

By Staff The Canadian Press

Hedley arrive on the red carpet of the 21st Annual MuchMusic Video Awards at the MuchMusic HQ on June 20, 2010 in Toronto, Canada.

George Pimentel/WireImage
The management team representing the pop-rock group Hedley has terminated all “business relationships with the band.”

A statement released Friday by Watchdog Management and the Feldman Agency cited “the multiple allegations against Hedley” as the reason for the decision.

The rockers — fronted by Jacob Hoggard and including Dave Rosin, Tommy Mac and Jay Benison — are under fire in the wake of a flurry of claims from anonymous Twitter users who alleged inappropriate encounters with the band.

A statement issued by the band calls the allegations “unsubstantiated.”

On Thursday, Corus Radio announced it had suspended all airplay of Hedley songs across its 39 music stations, as did other stations in Edmonton and Vancouver.

The Junos also dropped the Vancouver group from the upcoming televised awards bash in what was called a joint decision with the band “after careful consideration of the situation.”

© 2018 The Canadian Press

