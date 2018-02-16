Hedley’s management drops band amid sexual misconduct allegations

The management team representing the pop-rock group Hedley has terminated all “business relationships with the band.”

A statement released Friday by Watchdog Management and the Feldman Agency cited “the multiple allegations against Hedley” as the reason for the decision.

READ MORE: Hedley no longer playing Juno Awards after sexual misconduct allegations

The rockers — fronted by Jacob Hoggard and including Dave Rosin, Tommy Mac and Jay Benison — are under fire in the wake of a flurry of claims from anonymous Twitter users who alleged inappropriate encounters with the band.

A statement issued by the band calls the allegations “unsubstantiated.”

READ MORE: Juno Awards CEO responds to Hedley ‘serious’ sexual misconduct allegations

On Thursday, Corus Radio announced it had suspended all airplay of Hedley songs across its 39 music stations, as did other stations in Edmonton and Vancouver.

The Junos also dropped the Vancouver group from the upcoming televised awards bash in what was called a joint decision with the band “after careful consideration of the situation.”