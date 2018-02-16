Environment
February 16, 2018 10:32 am
Updated: February 16, 2018 10:33 am

Massive sinkhole in Rome swallows 6 cars, causes families to flee homes

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

ABOVE: Prosecutors have opened an investigation into a 10-metre-wide sinkhole that swallowed up a half dozen cars on a residential street in Rome.

Cars remain in the bottom of a massive sinkhole in Rome after a road opened up and swallowed half a dozen vehicles into a muddy chasm Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened the city’s northwest neighbourhood of Balduinan just before 6 p.m. local time, according to Rome officials.

READ MORE: Florida family watches as home of 48 years swallowed by sinkhole

“The road has sunk for about 10 meters, dragging some parked vehicles with it,” firefighters said in a statement.

No one was injured but 22 families were forced to flee from nearby buildings.

ITALY-ACCIDENTS-ROME

Cars partially buried in a huge sinkhole that opened up the day before in Rome, swallowing six cars.

FABI/AFP/Getty Images
Rome sinkhole

Cars are towed away after a sinkhole that opened up at the via Livio Andronico, in Rome.

EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI
Rome sinkhole

Cars are towed away after a sinkhole that opened up at the via Livio Andronico, in Rome.

EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI
ITALY-ACCIDENTS-ROME

About 22 families were evacuated by firefighters following the collapse. The cause of the sinkhole is still under investigation.

TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty Images

On Thursday morning, firefighters were still in the pit carrying out security and stability checks. They are still investigating the cause of the sinkhole.

However, the sinkhole is near a construction site, where workers are building residential structures, according to public broadcaster RAI News.

READ MORE: A list of the worst sinkholes in Canada and around the world

The news agency said residents had previously complained the construction company was building on an unstable site full of cracks in the road.

A view of a sinkhole that opened in a street of a residential area in Rome

A view of a sinkhole that opened in a street of a residential area in Rome.

Vigili del Fuoco/via REUTERS
Cars are seen in a large sinkhole on a street in Rome

Cars are seen in the large sinkhole.

REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Residents gather in front of a large sinkhole on a street in Rome

Residents gather in front of a large sinkhole on a street in Rome.

REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

One resident said she felt the floor of the house shaking in the past few days.

According to the ANSA news agency, prosecutors had placed a property owner and the company handling construction along the road under investigation Thursday.

— With files from the Associated Press

