Intestinal illness shuts down St. Albert school: district official

Vincent J. Maloney Catholic Junior High School in St. Albert has been shut down after at least 37 students and staff reported symptoms consistent with a gastrointestinal illness, according to David Keohane, superintendent with Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools.

Keohane said the school district received a report from the school on Wednesday that the situation was escalating. While the illness or its source has yet to be confirmed, some of staff and students’ symptoms included diarrhea and vomiting.

On Thursday, Keohane said 147 students were absent, although he could not confirm how many of those absences were due to illness.

A note was sent to parents on Wednesday updating them on the status of the situation and advising parents to call Health Link if their children experience any symptoms of intestinal illness. The school began undergoing an extensive cleaning process overnight.

According to the superintendent, the St. Albert Public Health Centre and Alberta Health Services was contacted. Keohane said that out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to cancel classes.

Classes are cancelled effective Friday morning and the school is expected to reopen on Tuesday.