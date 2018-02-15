Crime
February 15, 2018 5:01 pm

Vancouver man in hospital after apparent shooting

A man has been rushed to hospital after an apparent shooting in Vancouver Thursday afternoon.

Police are releasing few details at this time but say a man was found suffering from what appears to be a gunshot wound on Marguerite Street near West 49th Avenue just before 1 p.m.

He has been rushed to hospital and officers remain at the scene.

Police say no arrests have been made.

It is still very early in the investigation.

More details to come.

