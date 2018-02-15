Pointe-Claire noise wall feasibility study set to be released this year

Pointe-Claire residents could soon have a solution to noise pollution coming out of Highway 20.

Quebec’s Transport Ministry is set to release this year, the results of a feasibility study looking into a sound barrier between St. Jean and Des Sources boulevards.

Pointe-Claire Mayor John Belvedere says Pointe-Claire could follow in the footsteps of Highway 30.

READ MORE: With election looming, Beaconsfield sound wall takes centre stage

Their sound barrier is made of different kinds of sound-proof systems, including plastic, concrete and soil.

“It could possibly be a bit cheaper, it could be better, it could be more environmentally friendly,” Belvedere told Global News.

“We have a restricted area to fit it in, so this means it could be smaller, thinner… It might be a lot easier to install,” Belvedere added.

If the wall is built, the MTQ and the city of Pointe-Claire would split the cost 50/50.