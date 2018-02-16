Belleville Senators face tough road ahead to qualify for AHL playoffs

Despite being seven games under .500, the Belleville Senators still have a shot at making the American Hockey League playoffs.

In order to make the postseason and compete for the Calder Cup, the Ottawa Senators’ farm club needs to start winning on a more consistent basis.

“We’ve dug ourselves a hole,” said Kurt Kleinendorst, the Belleville Senators’ head coach.

“It’s unfortunate because I think we’re playing very well, we’re just not getting the results that we need. I challenge my group every day to go out and be successful,” Kleinendorst said.

“I think they’re doing a great job but we’re just struggling a little bit to get over the hump. Every team has their moments in hockey and our’s have been a little unforgiving. In my opinion, I think we’re playing a lot better than our record indicates, but we are what our record indicates and I totally understand that.”

The Senators are in sixth place in the AHL’s North Division with a record of 20-28-4. On Friday night, the league’s best team, the Toronto Marlies stop at the Yardmen Arena. Game time is 7 p.m.

“They’ve got a good hockey team,” said Kleinendorst.

“We haven’t had a whole lot of success against them. They’re a very good team, a very deep team,” Kleinendorst said. “They’re basically a microcosm of the Toronto Maple Leafs, they really are. They’ve got a lot of young, skilled hockey players. They’re tough to play against. I’m sure they’re fun to watch but they’re difficult to defend against because they have so much offence.”

The Senators have 24 games remaining in this year’s schedule but are second-to-last in the Eastern Conference, well back of a playoff spot. The regular season ends on April 15.