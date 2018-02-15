Hydro-Quebec considers special rates for Bitcoin miners as demand surges

Hydro-Quebec may consider raising its rates for energy-hogging cryptocurrency miners who are rushing to establish themselves in the province.

READ MORE: Hydro-Quebec says U.S. export deal will keep local power rates below inflation

Spokesman Marc-Antoine Pouliot says more than 100 cryptocurrency companies have expressed interest in coming to Quebec as they look for cheap sources of energy to power the computers that solve the equations that support the currency.

READ MORE: Hydro-Quebec names HQ after former Quebec premier Jean Lesage

He says the sheer volume of demand is forcing the public utility to reflect on what rates to offer and how many clients it can accommodate.

READ MORE: ‘You’re going to die,’ Sainte-Adèle teen films peers climbing hydro pole

Pouliot says a few operations have already been established and Hydro-Quebec is analyzing dozens more requests.

WATCH BELOW: Hydro-Quebec controversy

Some of the proposed projects are as big as 100 megawatts, Pouliot said — more than 20 times what it takes to power Montreal’s Bell Centre.

READ MORE: DDO wants transparency on Hydro-Quebec transmission line project

A spokesperson for Natural Resources Minister Pierre Moreau confirmed the matter of raising rates is being discussed but said no final decision has been made.