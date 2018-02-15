McMaster University part of $950-million ‘supercluster’ initiative

McMaster University is involved in the local supercluster.

Rob Baker, the school’s vice president of research, called the initiative a “win-win” for everybody involved. Story continues below On Thursday, federal Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains named five technology groups in Canada that will each get a piece of up to $950 million in what the government calls its “superclusters” initiative, a high-tech collaboration strategy aimed at fostering growth and creating jobs. READ MORE: Government reveals who is getting $950M in ‘supercluster’ funding The supercluster concept is designed to bring together small, medium-sized and large companies, academic institutions and not-for-profit organizations to generate forward-looking, job-creating ideas and innovation

Ontario’s Advanced Manufacturing supercluster, based in Hamilton, Toronto and Waterloo, will connect technology strengths to the manufacturing industry to prepare for the economy of tomorrow.

The money will be distributed over five years to the winners, which will be required to match the federal funding they receive, dollar for dollar.

McMaster University, one of the partners in the project, is investing $25 million over the next five years.

“Mac is proud to bring its expertise and world class talent to this outstanding advanced manufacturing partnership." – President Patrick Deane More: https://t.co/bkn8jXycQL #Supercluster pic.twitter.com/awlIPI0kT5 — McMaster University (@McMasterU) February 15, 2018

“We are going to be able to bring our manufacturing processes in Southern Ontario and in Hamilton to a level that is competitive with other parts around the world,” Baker said.

He adds McMaster will utilize its close to $60 million in equipment and infrastructure to help make the advanced manufacturing supercluster a success.

ArcelorMittal Dofasco president and CEO Sean Donnelly said the company believes its supply chain will benefit greatly from the supercluster, including its customers.

With files from the Canadian Press