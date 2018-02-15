Crime
February 15, 2018 2:14 pm
Updated: February 15, 2018 2:17 pm

Accused Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz belonged to white nationalist group

By Terry Spencer and Kelli Kennedy The Associated Press

ABOVE: Nikolas Cruz, the 19-year-old accused of carrying out a deadly shooting at a Florida school, was orphaned as a young child who had recently lost both of his adoptive parents and had moved into a friend's home, a lawyer representing the family he was staying with said.

A A

Nikolas Cruz, who participated in paramilitary drills with a white nationalist group was charged with murder Thursday in the deaths of 17 people who were fatally shot at a huge Florida high school in the nation’s deadliest school attack in five years.

Story continues below

Cruz, 19, legally purchased the AR-15 rifle used in the assault at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

READ MORE: Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder

As the criminal case against the suspect took shape, the leader of a white nationalist militia called the Republic of Florida said Cruz was a member of his group and participated in exercises in Tallahassee.

Jordan Jereb told The Associated Press that did not know Cruz personally and that “he acted on his own behalf” and is “solely responsible for what he just did.”

WATCH: Florida school shooting suspect makes first court appearance

The group wants Florida to become its own white ethno-state. Jereb said his organization holds “spontaneous random demonstrations” and tries not to participate in the modern world.

READ MORE: Florida high school shooting: Suspected gunman bragged about guns and talked about killing animals, students say

He also said Cruz had “trouble with a girl” and that he believed the timing of the attack, on Valentine’s Day, was not a coincidence.

Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder in the shooting and made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Florida school shooting
florida school shooting victims
high school shooting
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
Nikolas Cruz
Nikolas Cruz Florida school shooting
Nikolas Cruz white nationalist group

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News