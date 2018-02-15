Pierrefonds woman pens ‘breakup’ letter with commuter rail agency

Anne-Marie Lemay told Global News she was in a relationship for 18 years, but on Valentine’s Day, decided to call it quits.
READ MORE: Montrealers trapped on stalled RTM train for hours; getting home after midnight
She “broke up” with Montreal’s suburban commuter rail system, the Réseau de transport métropolitain (RTM), after she said “you changed,” and penning a letter on Facebook.
“We just want to be in love with the system again,” Lemay said, adding that service has deteriorated recently, “and not be wondering if we are going to be stood up or if we are going to be able to work.”
READ MORE: Montreal train delays create frustration: ‘It’s just a system people can’t rely on’
According to rail agency figures, the number of late trains increased by 20 per cent between 20116 and 2017.
The rail agency, known by its French initials as the RTM, declined an interview request from Global News. Many commuters Global talked to complained of chronically late trains and spotty service.
READ MORE: Montreal commuters furious as cold weather delays RTM trains
“Be prepared for some delays regularly,” said Devin Mens, a Pierrefonds commuter.
“I schedule for a four-to-five minute delay daily.”
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.