Pierrefonds woman pens ‘breakup’ letter with commuter rail agency

Anne-Marie Lemay told Global News she was in a relationship for 18 years, but on Valentine’s Day, decided to call it quits.

She “broke up” with Montreal’s suburban commuter rail system, the Réseau de transport métropolitain (RTM), after she said “you changed,” and penning a letter on Facebook.

“We just want to be in love with the system again,” Lemay said, adding that service has deteriorated recently, “and not be wondering if we are going to be stood up or if we are going to be able to work.”

According to rail agency figures, the number of late trains increased by 20 per cent between 20116 and 2017.

Anne-Marie Lemay says the final straw occurred two nights ago, when she and a business partner waited for an hour and a half for a train. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/LcvYRwKiTL — Billy Shields (@billyshields) February 15, 2018

The rail agency, known by its French initials as the RTM, declined an interview request from Global News. Many commuters Global talked to complained of chronically late trains and spotty service.

“Be prepared for some delays regularly,” said Devin Mens, a Pierrefonds commuter.

“I schedule for a four-to-five minute delay daily.”