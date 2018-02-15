Crisis texting line now available for kids in Manitoba 24/7

A new crisis text line in now available for kids in Manitoba 24/7, every day of the year.

The service, powered by Kids Help Phone partnering with Crisis Text Line, will allow young people to reach out for help any time by text message.

READ MORE: Crisis texting service will soon take off across Canada — Manitoba is the launching ground

The goal is to provide an easy way to access help directly from cellphones, without the need for a data plan, internet connection or app.

Kids in Manitoba can text “CONNECT” to 6-8-6-8-6-8 and will be connected to a trained crisis responder that can help with any issues.

READ MORE: Mental health resources for Manitobans

This is the country’s first and only free texting support service for youth, which will launch in other provinces across Canada later this year.

Young people who don’t live in Manitoba can still reach Kids Help Phone 24/7 by phone and online during live chat hours.