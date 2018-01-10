Crisis texting service will soon take off across Canada — Manitoba is the launching ground

Kids Help Phone has partnered with Crisis Text Line to launch in Canada and Manitoba will be the first stop to pilot the project.

Kids Help Phone is the only nationwide counselling and support service of its kind for youth in Canada.

But, Kids Help Phone said research shows that 42 per cent of young people would rather write than speak about their problem.

“We are very excited to enter in to this service partnership with Crisis Text Line which will provide youth with greater access to support in a way that responds to their need for an immediate, non-verbal form of communication,” Katherine Hay, Kids Help Phone’s President and CEO said in a statement.

When the service launches in February it will be accessible to youth through a free short-code. They will not need a data plan or internet connection to use it. This is in hopes of addressing the needs of youth in remote and isolated communities where access to such services are limited.

All conversations between the texter and responding volunteer Crisis Responder with Kids Help Phone remain confidential.

The Crisis Text Line is still looking for volunteers to be Crisis Responders.