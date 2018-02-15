Crime
February 15, 2018 3:05 pm

Burglar knocks accomplice unconscious during failed break-in

By Online Video Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Burglar knocks out accomplice to bring break-in to an abrupt end

A A

A pair of would-be robbers in Shanghai have become internet stars after video of their failed break-in was shared online.

Video released by the Shanghai Public Security Bureau shows two men approach a business with bricks in their hands.

READ MORE: Would-be robber thwarted after his pants fall down mid-robbery

Story continues below

One of the suspects unsuccessfully throws a brink in an attempt to smash the store window.

Before the suspect is able to get out of the way, the second suspect throws a second brick, striking his accomplice in the head.

READ MORE: The Dumbest Criminals of 2017

The suspect is immediately knocked unconscious, as he is seen falling to the ground and lying motionless.

Police celebrated the thieves’ lack of co-ordination on social media.

“If all thieves operated on this level, the police wouldn’t have to work overtime,” the statement read.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
brick
Burglar fail
China
Crime
Crime fail
Crime video
Fail Video
Robber fail
Robber throws brick
Robbery
Robbery Fail
Shanghai

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News