Burglar knocks accomplice unconscious during failed break-in

A pair of would-be robbers in Shanghai have become internet stars after video of their failed break-in was shared online.

Video released by the Shanghai Public Security Bureau shows two men approach a business with bricks in their hands.

One of the suspects unsuccessfully throws a brink in an attempt to smash the store window.

Before the suspect is able to get out of the way, the second suspect throws a second brick, striking his accomplice in the head.

The suspect is immediately knocked unconscious, as he is seen falling to the ground and lying motionless.

Police celebrated the thieves’ lack of co-ordination on social media.

“If all thieves operated on this level, the police wouldn’t have to work overtime,” the statement read.