Fog cancels school buses in London region

A fog advisory is in place for the London region.

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka and Eastern and Western Middlesex County.

The national weather service warns of near zero visibility and expects the fog to be widespread.

The fog resulted in the cancellation of all school buses in Middlesex, Oxford and Elgin County plus the red zone. Initially, the school buses were delayed but they were later cancelled. All school purpose vehicles to Springbank public school in Woodstock are cancelled due to a power outage at the school. The school is closed.

The dense fog will begin to lift later this morning, however some areas may see fog patches persist throughout the day.

If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Fog advisories are issued when near zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring.