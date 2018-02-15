Grand Opening
February 15, 2018 7:53 am

Lowe’s to open first store in Manitoba Thursday

By Writer / Producer  Global News

The new store is located at 1799 Kenaston Boulevard and has created 130 new full time jobs.

File / Global news
A A

Lowe’s Canada is set to open their first store in Manitoba Thursday.

The new store is located at 1799 Kenaston Boulevard and has created 130 new full time jobs.

READ MORE: Lowe’s Canada to open new Winnipeg store in 2018

Grand opening activities will be happening until Monday where residents will have the chance to win free prizes.

A community grant presentation to the Society for Manitobans with Disabilities’ will also be held as part of the grand opening.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
free prizes
full-time jobs
Grand Opening
Kenaston Boulevard
Lowe's Canada
Society For Manitobans With Disabilities

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News