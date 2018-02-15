Lowe’s to open first store in Manitoba Thursday

Lowe’s Canada is set to open their first store in Manitoba Thursday.

The new store is located at 1799 Kenaston Boulevard and has created 130 new full time jobs.

READ MORE: Lowe’s Canada to open new Winnipeg store in 2018

Grand opening activities will be happening until Monday where residents will have the chance to win free prizes.

A community grant presentation to the Society for Manitobans with Disabilities’ will also be held as part of the grand opening.