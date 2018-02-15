London’s ‘rat rating’ drops on pest control company’s Ontario list

When it comes to the rat problem in the city, it appears London is trending in the right direction, according to one pest control company.

Orkin Canada has released its second annual list of the “rattiest cities” in the province.

London came in at 14, dropping two positions from last year’s place.

There was no change among the top five. Toronto was the rattiest city in Ontario for the second straight year, with Ottawa, Mississauga, Scarborough and Hamilton following close behind. Those cities were also the top five rattiest in last year’s ranking.

Orkin ranks cities by the number of rat and mice treatments the company performed in 2017, including both residential and commercial.

Windsor has the sixth-highest rodent rodent-related calls to the company in the province.

The pest control company is warning homeowners that rodents are very active at this time of year, as they seek food, water and shelter.

If you want to reduce the risk of rats getting into your home, Orkin recommends sealing cracks or holes in your foundation, trimming shrubbery away from your home and getting rid of moisture sources.