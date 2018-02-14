Bad B.C. drivers could face stiffer penalties after surge of excessive speeding tickets

There are renewed calls for a crackdown on B.C. traffic scofflaws as parts of Metro Vancouver deal with a surge in excessive speeding tickets.

West Vancouver police have stopped and impounded five vehicles for excessive speeding in the past few days.

Police said one of the drivers was travelling 187 kilometres per hour in a 90 km/h zone in frigid weather conditions.

Two of the vehicles were being driven by someone who had an “N” decal, indicating a “novice” driver. Another driver had a similar impound about two years ago.

Almost 50 drivers have had their vehicles impounded by West Vancouver police since Jan. 1, compared to 18 impoundments by this time last year.

The problem doesn’t just persist in West Vancouver.

On Tuesday, New Westminster police said a vehicle with “N” decal was impounded after it was clocked travelling 123 kilometres an hour on Brunette Ave., where the posted speed limit is 50 km/h.

“This is extremely dangerous,” Sgt. Jeff Scott of New Westminster police said.

“These are highway speeds on city streets and that puts everyone at risk.”

Large fines and demerit points don’t seem to be doing the trick and the provincial government is considering stiffer penalties.

“The superintendent of motor vehicles is looking at… impounding the vehicle… or losing your licence for up to three years,” Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said.

Recent reports of excessive speeding came amid financial woes at the Insurance Corporation of B.C. (ICBC), which Attorney General David Eby has called a “financial dumpster fire.”

Attorney General David Eby said ICBC is exploring ways to make bad drivers pay higher premiums.

“We’re also looking at a whole overhaul of how rates are set for ICBC, so people who get convictions for things like speeding and other activities… are going to be looking at higher rates,” he said.