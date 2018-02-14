Winnipeg police searching for suspect after bus driver assaulted

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of assaulting a transit driver.

On Jan. 21 officers were called to the bus stop downtown at Portage Avenue and Fort Street around 4:35 p.m.

According to police, a man entered the bus and said he didn’t have fare, punched the driver in the face and ran away.

The suspect is described as around 20-years-old with an average build wearing a brown hooded jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information can contact the Major Crimes Unit investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).