The final cost of the Surrey LRT project is still not known

The City of Surrey is waiting for the final numbers on what proposed light rail transit for the city will cost.

TransLink said the business case for Surrey LRT is with the province for review.

The federal government has committed up to 40 per cent funding for the project, and the province has indicated it will match that support.

That funding commitment was expected at the end of December 2017 by Surrey’s mayor, and now it’s believed the bilateral agreement might not happen for approximately another month.

In early 2016, the City of Surrey revised the cost of the project from $2.14 billion to $2.6 billion.

TransLink CFO Cathy McLay said at the time costs had risen mostly thanks to the price of real estate.