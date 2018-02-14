The BC Liberals are confident ahead of the Kelowna West by-election

The results of Wednesday’s Kelowna West by-election will tip the balance of seats in the legislature.

“We are pleased at the prospect of having more seats than the NDP,” said BC Liberal leader Anderw Wilkinson, “but we have to wait and see if that’s what the wishes of the voters in Kelowna West turn out to be.”

Wilkinson is optimistic for front-runner candidate Ben Stewart, who gave up the seat to Christy Clark after she lost her riding in 2013, and is optimistic for his party.

“We respect the wishes of the voters in Kelowna West. We’ve done a lot of work to earn their loyalty. Ben Stewart is a great candidate so it’s a very bright prospect for our party.”

BC NDP candidate Shelley Cook was second in 2017 with half the votes of Clark.

The BC Green Party has been working hard for Robert Stupka to have a strong showing at the polls.

“The fact that the BC Liberals won the most votes in the last election and now will have the most seats in the legislature indicates that there’s a real tension in B.C. between the NDP’s approach and the rest of the public,” said Wilkinson.

The BC Liberals won the popular vote by less than one per cent

Currently the Liberals and NDP each have 41 voting seats.