Crime
February 14, 2018 12:37 pm
Updated: February 14, 2018 2:18 pm

Man arrested after being caught with sawed-off rifle and ammunition

By Reporter  Global News

A heavily reduced sawed-off .22 calibre rifle police seized on Feb. 13.

Winnipeg Police Service
A Winnipeg man has been arrested after a carrying a gun and ammunition.

Police were called to an apartment building in the 600 block of Ellice Avenue Tuesday around 4:45 a.m. for the report for a break and enter.

When officers arrived, they didn’t find any signs of a break and enter but found a man hiding behind a doorway wearing a balaclava and a face mask.

According to police he was also carrying a heavily reduced sawed-off .22 calibre rifle, a pouch with .22 calibre ammunition cartridges, another pouch with .17 HMR ammunition cartridges and a large hunting knife.

Jesse James Daher, 25, has been arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of a Weapon (x2)
  • Carrying Concealed Weapon Prohibited Device or Ammunition (x2)
  • Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition (x2)
  • Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized (x2)
  • Possession of Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order (x2)
  • Fail to Comply Condition Recognizance by Judge/Justice (x4)

Winnipeg police arrested a man after he was found with ammunition cartridges.

Winnipeg Police Service

