Man arrested after being caught with sawed-off rifle and ammunition

A Winnipeg man has been arrested after a carrying a gun and ammunition.
Police were called to an apartment building in the 600 block of Ellice Avenue Tuesday around 4:45 a.m. for the report for a break and enter.
When officers arrived, they didn’t find any signs of a break and enter but found a man hiding behind a doorway wearing a balaclava and a face mask.
According to police he was also carrying a heavily reduced sawed-off .22 calibre rifle, a pouch with .22 calibre ammunition cartridges, another pouch with .17 HMR ammunition cartridges and a large hunting knife.
Jesse James Daher, 25, has been arrested and charged with:
