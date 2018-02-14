NSGEU ‘stands united with teachers’ as strike vote looms

The Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union (NSGEU) says it is standing with teachers in the face of a strike vote.

On Tuesday, Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) President Liette Doucet said the education system is “once again under attack from the McNeil government” and announced that a strike vote would be held on Feb. 20.

Jason MacLean, president of the NSGEU, says Premier Stephen McNeil is bringing the “same misguided centralization scheme” to education that will hurt student performance and create chaos in schools.

“Teachers are trying to get Stephen McNeil focused on improving classroom conditions and giving our young people the best chance for success,” MacLean said in a statement.

“McNeil is focused on all the wrong things and is refusing to listen to those dedicated women and men who have committed their lives to educating young people.”

The NSGEU says they have members in schools who work closely with teachers and principals to educate students.

“The NSGEU stands united with teachers. Only by working together can we fix the problems that actually have been created by McNeil and his Government,” said MacLean.

“It’s time for McNeil to work with both to solve the crisis in health care and prevent the chaos he’s going to inflict on students and teachers.”