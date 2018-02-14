Norway’s curlers wear special pink pants for Valentine’s Day

Norway’s men’s curling team is known for its sartorial splendour. Or, put another way, their wacky pants.

They didn’t disappoint on their first day of Olympic curling competition — sporting candy-pink pants covered in pink and red hearts in honour of Valentine’s Day.

Their “normal” uniform, which they will presumably wear for the rest of the tournament, is a slightly more toned-down pant-and-blazer combo that looks like paint splatters in the red, white and blue colours of Norway’s flag.

In Sochi, they had a variety of outfits: one of wavy lines, one with roses, and some patterned with the colours of the Norwegian flag.

In Vancouver, they sported a diamond argyle pattern in a variety of colours.

Unfortunately, the players’ pink pants didn’t sufficiently dazzle the Japanese, and Norway went down 6-4 in their opening game.