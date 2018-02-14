Sports
February 14, 2018 10:08 am

Norway’s curlers wear special pink pants for Valentine’s Day

By National Online Journalist, Investigative  Global News

Member of Team Norway sporting heart-covered pants on Feb. 14.

REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A A

Norway’s men’s curling team is known for its sartorial splendour. Or, put another way, their wacky pants.

They didn’t disappoint on their first day of Olympic curling competition — sporting candy-pink pants covered in pink and red hearts in honour of Valentine’s Day.

Members of Team Norway during the game.

REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Their “normal” uniform, which they will presumably wear for the rest of the tournament, is a slightly more toned-down pant-and-blazer combo that looks like paint splatters in the red, white and blue colours of Norway’s flag.

READ MORE: Canada beats Great Britain 6-4 in men’s Olympic curling

In Sochi, they had a variety of outfits: one of wavy lines, one with roses, and some patterned with the colours of the Norwegian flag.

AP Photo/Cassie Kovacevich, Loudmouth Golf

In Vancouver, they sported a diamond argyle pattern in a variety of colours.

Team Norway, right, with their stylish chequered curling pants stand next to Team Canada, during Olympic men’s curling finals action at the Olympic Centre on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2010 during the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Unfortunately, the players’ pink pants didn’t sufficiently dazzle the Japanese, and Norway went down 6-4 in their opening game.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2018 Winter Olympics
Norway crazy pants
Norway curling team pants
Norway pants
Olympic Games
Olympics
olympics 2018
PyeongChang 2018
Pyeongchang Games
South Korea Winter Olympics
Winter Olympics
Winter Olympics 2018

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News