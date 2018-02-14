Canada beats Great Britain 6-4 in men’s Olympic curling

Canada’s men’s curling team has two victories under their belts at the end of their first day of play at the Winter Olympics.

The Canadian team, with Kevin Koe as skip, defeated Great Britain in a close game 6-4. They beat Italy 5-3 earlier in the day in their opening game of the tournament.

Facing Great Britain, skipped by Kyle Smith, Canada took the lead in the early ends, on top 4-1 at the end of the fourth. But Great Britain slowly came back, making it 4-2 in the next end after Canada took a timeout to discuss strategy.

Britain scored a single point again in the sixth end, then Canada scored in the seventh, making the game 5-3. Going into the ninth, it was 5-4 for Canada.

It stayed with that score going into the 10th end. Great Britain was unable to get into scoring position, and Canada didn’t need to throw the last stone to score a point.

