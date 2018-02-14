Sports
February 14, 2018 12:46 am

Canada opens men’s curling with win over Italy

By Staff The Canadian Press

Canada's skip Kevin Koe throws a rock during a men's curling match against Italy at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.

AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of – Calgary’s Kevin Koe led Canada to a 5-3 win over Italy on Wednesday in the first draw of the men’s curling tournament at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Canada scored a deuce in the eighth end to break a 2-2 tie but the Italians came right back with a double takeout to earn a single in the ninth. Holding hammer in the 10th, Koe earned an easy point with his final stone for the game’s decisive score.

“I think we knew we were going to get a good test,” said vice skip Marc Kennedy. “That (Italy) is a good team. Joel Retornaz has been around a while. He’s beaten Canadian teams before.

“That game could have gone the other way. It’s just one shot here or there.”

The Canadians will play Britain in the day’s second draw.

The top four teams in the 10-nation round robin advance to the semifinals.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

