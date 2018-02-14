Memorial Wednesday to be held in remembrance of Winnipeg bus driver
A memorial service for Winnipeg bus driver Irvine Jubal Fraser will be held Wednesday.
Fraser was stabbed to death at the end of his shift one year ago.
Police say it was his ‘final’ passenger who turned on him.
Since Fraser’s death, hundreds of Winnipeg bus drivers have come together to rally for improved safety on the job.
Today’s service will be hosted by the Transit Union and will take place at Union Centre on 275 Broadway starting at 10 a.m.
