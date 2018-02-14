Canada
February 14, 2018 7:33 am
Updated: February 14, 2018 7:34 am

Here’s what Canada did while you were sleeping on Day 5 of the 2018 Winter Olympics

By and Global News

Canada skip Kevin Koe throws a stone during his draw one match against Italy at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb.14, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/ HO-WCF/Curling Canada/Michael Burns
A A

It was a slow day for Canada on Day 5 of the 2018 Winter Olympics, with few athletes competing in medal events.

Here’s what you missed in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang while you were sleeping.

Figure skating

Canada’s Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford perform in the pair figure skating short program in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, Feb. 14, 2018.

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford put themselves in a good spot for a potential medal after finishing third in the pairs figure skating short program with a score of 76.82. Canada’s other pairs also qualified for the free skate portion. Julianne Seguin and Charlie Bilodeau were 12th with 67.52 points while Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro were 13th with 65.68.

Curling

Canada’s skip Kevin Koe throws a rock during a men’s curling match against Italy at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.

AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

Kevin Koe opened the first draw of the men’s curling tournament by edging Italy in the 10th end 5-3.

“I think we knew we were going to get a good test,” said vice-skip Marc Kennedy. “That (Italy) is a good team. Joel Retornaz has been around a while. He’s beaten Canadian teams before.”

The Canadians played a second game early Wednesday morning (Wednesday night, Korea time) against Great Britain and were off to an early lead of 4-2 after five ends.

Doubles luge

Tristan Walker and Justin Snith of Canada take a practice run during the doubles luge training at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018.

AP Photo/Michael Sohn

Canadians Tristan Walker and Justin Snith were off to a good start after their first run in the doubles luge competition. They were in fourth, with one run to go, meaning they have a good shot at a medal later in the morning. If they got it, it would only be Canada’s second luge medal ever, after yesterday’s bronze from Alex Gough.

Kim Boutin death threats

Canada’s Kim Boutin celebrates after winning bronze in the women’s 500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Pyeonchang Winter Olympics Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018 in South Korea.

The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) reacted early Wednesday after Canada’s Kim Boutin was subjected to online threats following her bronze-medal win in the 500-metre short-track speedskating event on Tuesday.

“From the IOC’s point of view, none of us unfortunately or fortunately can control social media and the public has their right to say things,” Mark Adams, IOC spokesperson, said. “But clearly, we would ask everyone to respect the athletes and their performances and to support the great work they’ve done and to support the Olympic spirit.”

— With a file from The Canadian Press

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Olympic Games
Olympics
olympics 2018
PyeongChang 2018
Pyeongchang Games
South Korea Winter Olympics
Winter Olympics
Winter Olympics 2018

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News