Wisconsin hospital NICU under investigation over ‘several unexplained injuries’

Police are investigating the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at a hospital in Wisconsin over “several unexplained injuries.”

Police in Madison, Wis., say they were contacted by authorities at the Meriter Hospital to investigate the injuries at the facility’s NICU.

Leah Huibregtse, a spokesperson for the hospital, told the Madison State Journal that a hospital employee was under suspension.

Huibregtsetold the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that more than one patient was injured.

“We were heartbroken to recently learn of patient safety concerns regarding some of our youngest patients,” Meriter Hospital said in a statement released to local media.

“We continue our own internal review and have implemented supplemental monitoring and security measures to enhance supervision in our Newborn Intensive Care Unit,” the statement continued.

Madison police said the investigation is ongoing and would not provide any further details.

No arrests have been made yet, WISC-TV reports.

A NICU is where premature babies or newborn babies in need of special care are taken.